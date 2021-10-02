FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Down 76.8% in September

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the August 31st total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of SKOR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.96. 12,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,647. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.00.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.