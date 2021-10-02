Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 16,400 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 192.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Liberty Global by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.47.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

