Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five9 from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.71.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9 has a twelve month low of $128.01 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,074,613. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five9 by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after purchasing an additional 408,928 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Five9 by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 321,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,019,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Five9 by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Five9 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

