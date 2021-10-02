Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.71.

Shares of FIVN opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.94. Five9 has a one year low of $128.01 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $193,448.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,074,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 454.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Five9 by 150.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

