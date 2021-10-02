Fiserv, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $7.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.46 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FISV. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

FISV opened at $109.78 on Friday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.68.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

