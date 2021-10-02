FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$228.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSV shares. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of FSV traded up C$1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$230.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$236.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$214.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.28. FirstService has a 1-year low of C$162.91 and a 1-year high of C$249.90.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$863.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService will post 5.6599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$240.00, for a total transaction of C$480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,624,000. Also, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$245.50, for a total transaction of C$73,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,717,992. Insiders sold 8,702 shares of company stock worth $2,136,072 in the last 90 days.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

