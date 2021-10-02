First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,841 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 3.1% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Intrua Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $13,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 124,304 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000.

FIXD traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $53.66. 1,326,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,850. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.59. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

