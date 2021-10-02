First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS) Trading Up 0%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS)’s stock price was up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.60 and last traded at $50.58. Approximately 656,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 881,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93.

