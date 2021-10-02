First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 267.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

Shares of DVOL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.84. 20,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

