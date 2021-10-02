First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,240 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in First Solar by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 139,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 33,555 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in First Solar by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 53,811 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,016 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $272,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,827 shares of company stock worth $3,694,772 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

Shares of FSLR opened at $96.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.71 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

