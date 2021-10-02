First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) is one of 37 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare First Northwest Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest Bancorp 18.63% 7.38% 0.81% First Northwest Bancorp Competitors 23.77% 9.57% 1.02%

51.6% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest Bancorp $67.53 million $10.34 million 16.17 First Northwest Bancorp Competitors $151.44 million $16.22 million 20.04

First Northwest Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than First Northwest Bancorp. First Northwest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

First Northwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northwest Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Northwest Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northwest Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Northwest Bancorp Competitors 111 426 248 15 2.21

First Northwest Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.42%. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 8.38%. Given First Northwest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Northwest Bancorp is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

First Northwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. First Northwest Bancorp pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 28.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. First Northwest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

First Northwest Bancorp rivals beat First Northwest Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account. The company was founded on August 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Port Angeles, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.