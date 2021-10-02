First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.07

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.07 and traded as low as $10.90. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 250 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. The company has a market cap of $148.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Get First Northern Community Bancorp alerts:

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%.

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.