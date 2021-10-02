First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James began coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $29.61 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

