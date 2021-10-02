First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. First Foundation has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $102,679.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,580.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590 over the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 25.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the second quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Foundation by 218.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

