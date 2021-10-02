FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) Insider Buys £1,749,000 in Stock

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) insider John Conoley bought 100,000 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,749 ($22.85) per share, with a total value of £1,749,000 ($2,285,079.70).

Shares of LON FA opened at GBX 16.10 ($0.21) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.73. The stock has a market cap of £29.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09. FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 9.54 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 28.63 ($0.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

