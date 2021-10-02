Financial Review: Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) & Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stoneridge and Canoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge $648.01 million 0.88 -$7.95 million ($0.03) -696.00 Canoo $2.55 million 668.70 -$89.81 million ($1.39) -5.17

Stoneridge has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Stoneridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canoo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Stoneridge has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stoneridge and Canoo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge 0 1 1 0 2.50 Canoo 1 1 2 0 2.25

Stoneridge currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.52%. Canoo has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 63.65%. Given Stoneridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stoneridge is more favorable than Canoo.

Profitability

This table compares Stoneridge and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge 4.03% 2.20% 1.04% Canoo N/A -28.44% -19.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of Stoneridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Stoneridge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Canoo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stoneridge beats Canoo on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc. engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure, and activate specific functions within a vehicle such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators. The Electronics segment offers driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, connectivity and compliance products, and electronic control units. The Stoneridge Brazil segment sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services, vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories, in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices, and telematics solutions. The company was founded by D. M. Draime in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, MI.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

