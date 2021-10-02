Financial Comparison: PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) & DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBS Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $3.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DBS Group pays out 70.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PacWest Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PacWest Bancorp and DBS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 1 7 1 3.00 DBS Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $44.22, suggesting a potential downside of 5.31%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than DBS Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and DBS Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.25 billion 4.38 -$1.24 billion $2.10 22.24 DBS Group $12.86 billion 4.46 $3.42 billion $5.25 17.00

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than PacWest Bancorp. DBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PacWest Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and DBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 39.30% 13.62% 1.58% DBS Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of DBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats DBS Group on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded on October 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products. The Institutional Banking segment offers financial services and products to institutional clients. The Treasury Markets segment deals with structuring, market-making, and trading across a broad range of treasury products. The others segment covers activities from corporate decisions and income; and expenses not attributed to the business segments described. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

