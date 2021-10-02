Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Short Interest Update

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, an increase of 271.2% from the August 31st total of 32,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE FACA remained flat at $$9.85 during trading hours on Friday. 5,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,894. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80.

Get Figure Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FACA. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 930.2% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 577,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 521,137 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $5,000,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $1,759,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.