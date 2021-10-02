Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FEMY. Chardan Capital started coverage on Femasys in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on Femasys in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.45 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Femasys has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Femasys will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMY. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

