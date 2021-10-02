FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 30.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 5,779.5% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $222.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.90. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $218.18 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus dropped their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.08.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

