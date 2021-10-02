FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,870,000 after acquiring an additional 297,623 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $6,130,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 216,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 52,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,724,000 after acquiring an additional 45,521 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,814,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.21.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

