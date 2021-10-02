Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Lifted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 128,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $293,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 15.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 83,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 58.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.68 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.