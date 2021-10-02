Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, an increase of 643.2% from the August 31st total of 902,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of FAMI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 515,027,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,467,270. Farmmi has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmmi in the first quarter worth about $98,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmmi in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmmi in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmmi in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmmi by 319.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,199,317 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmmi, Inc supplies agricultural products. It focuses on processing and selling edible fungi, mainly Shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms. The company was founded by Ye Fang Zhang and Zheng Yu Wan in 2003 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

