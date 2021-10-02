Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. Farmland Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 212.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 72,545 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 87.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 15,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 325.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 79.3% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FPI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 469,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,316. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $392.20 million, a P/E ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

