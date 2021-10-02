Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells $43,497.50 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total transaction of $89,675.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total transaction of $93,975.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total transaction of $90,650.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $343.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.23.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

