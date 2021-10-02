Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Position Decreased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,161,000 after purchasing an additional 67,072 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

EXR stock opened at $168.94 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $194.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.70%.

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

