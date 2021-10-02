Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,483 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,896 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.35% of Exterran worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXTN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Exterran by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 262,740 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Exterran by 1,179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 199,558 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exterran by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 177,816 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exterran alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $146.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Exterran Co. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exterran Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exterran Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.