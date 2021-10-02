Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $1.90 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $273.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $834,000. Corporate insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

