ExclusiveCoin Reaches Market Cap of $826,806.30 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $826,806.30 and approximately $904.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015318 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001388 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 89% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006426 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

