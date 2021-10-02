Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Update

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the August 31st total of 419,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAHPF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evolution Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

OTCMKTS:CAHPF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.57. 1,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,008. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

