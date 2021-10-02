Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Trading Up 4.9%

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.36. Approximately 60,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 564,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. On average, analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $164,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,016 shares of company stock worth $3,852,195. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,427,000 after acquiring an additional 309,949 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

