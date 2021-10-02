Evercore ISI Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,200.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,849.57.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,828.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,884.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,608.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at $68,721,179.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

