EventChain Price Reaches $0.0161 on Top Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. One EventChain coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EventChain has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a total market cap of $502,521.70 and $22,517.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00054818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00239151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00114726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012396 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

