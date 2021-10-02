Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $209.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $85,075.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,292.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,193 shares of company stock worth $86,796. Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,334,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 5,250.1% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 90,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 88,727 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 533,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

