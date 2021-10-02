Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETCMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCMY remained flat at $$3.40 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. Eutelsat Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

