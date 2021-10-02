Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Update

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS EUZOF remained flat at $$84.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.02. Eurazeo has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

Get Eurazeo alerts:

Separately, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurazeo in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Eurazeo SA engages in investment activities. It operates through the offices located in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin and Madrid. The company was founded on July 18, 1969 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.