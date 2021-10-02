Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 27,000 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $5,637,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, September 16th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $204.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Etsy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in Etsy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Etsy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.73.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

