Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Lifted to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has $360.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $333.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $320.65.

NYSE ESS opened at $326.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.75. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $337.43. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

