Esken (LON:ESKN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN)’s stock price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.82 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.18 ($0.19). Approximately 2,237,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,638,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.86 ($0.19).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Esken in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £145.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.10.

About Esken (LON:ESKN)

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

