Esken (LON:ESKN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN)’s stock price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.82 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.18 ($0.19). Approximately 2,237,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,638,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.86 ($0.19).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Esken in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £145.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.10.

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

