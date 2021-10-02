Ergoteles LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

ESE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

ESE opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average is $95.76. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 1.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

