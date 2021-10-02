Ergoteles LLC Lowers Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,787 shares of company stock valued at $35,897,302. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.08.

NYSE:COO opened at $416.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.09. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $314.29 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

