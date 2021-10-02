Ergoteles LLC Invests $727,000 in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 186,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Applied Genetic Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGTC shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $121.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

