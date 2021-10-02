Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 8,958 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,907,000 after acquiring an additional 247,335 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Hess by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after purchasing an additional 926,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,897,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $427,643,000 after purchasing an additional 60,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hess by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,889,000 after purchasing an additional 171,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,273,000 after buying an additional 204,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of Hess stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $91.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.26 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.