Ergoteles LLC Acquires 3,722 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 144.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1,592.9% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $126.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.