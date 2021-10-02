Ergoteles LLC Acquires 1,635 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,240,000 after buying an additional 54,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of PSB stock opened at $159.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.12 and its 200-day moving average is $155.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.26 and a 52-week high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.