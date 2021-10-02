Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.05.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.27.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

