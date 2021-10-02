Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of ETRN stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.35. 2,186,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,578,736. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.27.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

