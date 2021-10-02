Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $61.52 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.