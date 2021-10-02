Equities Analysts Set Expectations for KAR Auction Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for KAR Auction Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

KAR stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth $2,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth about $2,094,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 330,602 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

