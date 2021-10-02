Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,843 Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCTX opened at $8.14 on Friday. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

